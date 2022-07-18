SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A youth group leader is in jail after being arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child over the last two years.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Samuel Cantrell was arrested on July 8 on 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor.
According to investigators, the accusations occurred multiple times over a two-year period with one victim.
Cantrell worked as a volunteer youth group leader at Crossroads Church in Carmichael. However, the victim in this case is not associated with the church, and investigators say that they “are not implicating the organization.”
Cantrell is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $1,500,000 bail.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation into Cantrell is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the office’s child abuse bureau at 916-874-5191.