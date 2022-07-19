NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 2-year-old girl was hit by a car in North Sacramento.
According to Sacramento Police, shortly after 4 p.m., a collision in the area of Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way was reported to the police.
The pedestrian hit was a 2-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police were able to speak with the driver on the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.