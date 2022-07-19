FOREST HILL (CBS13) — A horse and its rider got stuck hundreds of feet down a cliff near American River Canyon near Forest Hill.
The safest way to save the animal was to use a helicopter from the Butte County Sheriff's Office. UC Davis veterinarians used a special sling capable of carrying an injured horse.
“It takes a lot of coordination with the helicopter, air resources, and veterinarians to prepare the horse,” said Foresthill Fire Protection District Chief Jed Matcham.
The accident happened during the annual Tevis Cup race when the horse lost its footing, coming down some switchbacks and slid down a cliff.
The focus was initially placed on the rider who sustained some injuries, said Matcham.
The attention was then turned toward the horse, which had to be sedated before being attached to a 150-feet rope dangling from a helicopter.
After Butte County Sheriff's lifted the horse back to solid ground, veterinarians learned that it only sustained minor injuries.
“It’s something that I’ve never seen up close before, and don’t think I will again,” Matcham said.