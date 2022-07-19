LAKE CAMANCHE (CBS13) – The body of a teenager who went missing on the water at Lake Camanche over the weekend has now been recovered.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire says they, along with the sheriff dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, were out on the water around 7 p.m. Sunday looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.
The boy was last seen about 200 yards offshore, authorities say.
Crews called off their search a little after 9 p.m.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire says body recovery efforts began again Monday morning. Dive teams from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office were out on the water.
Monday evening, Calaveras Consolidated Fire announced that the boy's body had been recovered by the sheriff's office dive team.
No other information about the boy has been released.