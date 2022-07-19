SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Council is expected to vote on a ballot measure proposal to fund youth development and violence prevention programs using cannabis sales tax funds.

Following the onset of the pandemic, kids’ mental health took center stage within families’ homes.

“Anybody who has a young person in their family knows firsthand the impacts that had on young people — their mental wellness, their ability to socialize, their sense of community,” said Monica Ruelas Mares, a coordinator with Sac Kids First.

Sac Kids First, a coalition dedicated to youth services, sees the rise of depression and anxiety among young people.

But even before COVID-19 disrupted lives, Councilmember Jay Schenirer always believed the city had an obligation to help children.

Hopefully, the third time is a charm here, he said.

He’s supported previous attempts to fund youth programs aimed at helping with mental health, substance abuse, workforce development, and youth violence.

In earlier versions, the money would have come from a new tax or the city’s general fund.

This time the city would set aside 40% of its cannabis tax revenue for a children’s fund, which would amount to about $10 million a year, according to a staff report.

Unlike the 2020 version, the mayor says he supports this latest proposal.

Critics say the city already provides funding for such services, but supporters are looking for a stable source.

Sac Kids First would not elaborate whether it would reconsider collecting signatures if the city council does not vote to put it before voters.

“We need to think of prevention activities and putting young people on the right track very early on,” Schenirer said.

A staff report outlines how approximately 22 percent of residents under 18 live in poverty.

It also points to research showing children with the proper support and opportunities can lead to positive long-term outcomes.

“Who would you go up to and say, ‘No, I wouldn’t support youth,’” Mares said.