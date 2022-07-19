OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — A wildfire that started Monday afternoon in Yuba County is threatening homes in the Sierra foothills and has prompted hundreds to evacuate.

Cal Fire says the Winding Fire has burned roughly 80 acres and is spreading quickly amid the hot, dry conditions. Yet, an aggressive response from fire crews, including an air assault, has the blaze at 15% contained.

The wildfire started late Monday afternoon in heavy brush roughly 3 miles south of Oregon House, near where Westwood Trail meets Winding Way. PG&E cameras in the area showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the foothills.

Evacuation orders were given for areas south of Oregon House, in Yuba County zones E099 and E043. This area contains several homes and vacation properties. A CBS13 crew at the scene found at least one mobile home that was destroyed by the flames.

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the area north of Oregon House extending to Frenchtown (zone E089). Advisory alerts were issued for surrounding zones (E009, E093, E100, and E101).

Officials say an evacuation center for displaced residents with motorhomes or trailers was set up at the Sycamore Ranch campground, located at 5390 State Highway 20 near Browns Valley. For those without trailers, cots and services are available at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave in Yuba City.

Evacuated residents with livestock are advised to take them to the Sheriff’s Posse Arena at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley.

Unlike past wildfires in the area, there is no evacuation center at Alcouffe Center, officials said, as the location is in the area of the wildfire. Residents are urged not to go there.

This marks the second time in 10 days that some people in Yuba County have been evacuated due to wildfires. On July 8, the Bay Fire also forced families to flee to the Sycamore Ranch campground.

One woman fled to the campground Monday with her three children, bringing along sandwiches to feed the young ones.

“I got the kids out, they’re the most important,” she said. “Any smart mother knows that you don’t want to head into something like this with no way to feed the kids.”

The woman said she thinks her family will return home soon. “Our fire departments are really good,” she said. “I’ve got good faith in them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.