DOUGLAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has died after he fell overboard while trying to tie his boat to a mooring ball at Lake Tahoe on Monday.
The Tahoe Douglas Fire Department says, just before 4 p.m., they got a 911 call about a 69-year-old man who had fallen off his boat at Marla Bay. Notably, conditions were complicated by sustained winds of 10-15 mph causing waves in the water.READ MORE: Manfred On Oakland Coliseum: 'Not A Major League-Quality Facility At This Point'
Officials say the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket and he sank below the surface after falling overboard.READ MORE: 1st Monkeypox Cases Now Identified In Solano, Stanislaus Counties
Search crews from Douglas County, Tahoe Douglas Fire, South Lake Tahoe Fire and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department went out to try and help find the man.
The man was later found in about 15-20 feet of water and was pulled out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: Heatstroke: How To Recognize The Progressive Symptoms And Stop It
Authorities have identified the man as 79-year-old Genoa resident William Dunham.