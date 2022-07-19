STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Tuesday Stockton shooting has left a man in the hospital and a woman dead.
According to Stockton Police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive.
When they arrived, police found a man and woman shot.
The man was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
We will continue to update this story as more details become available.