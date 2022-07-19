SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Danger on the capital region’s rivers has meant more work for Sacramento Metro Fire’s water rescue Unit.

“It’s been an action-packed weekend every weekend so far,” says Capt. Parker Wilbourn. “We’ve had multiple rescues.”

And the heat has just added more people, leading to more problems.

The Sacramento fire department has reported five drownings in their jurisdiction alone this year, up from recent years.

“It’s strong river flow, and if someone gets out of arm’s length distance from an adult, especially a child,” says Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade. “It just happens like that. They could be gone.”

The department is urging caution and safety for one particular demographic.

“Young males who are prone to taking risks have some alcohol on board, and they’re choosing to get in the water without a life safety vests,” Wade says. “They’re our data. We know they’re likely to be the drowning victims.”

Ahsan Awan is a family friend of Dixon native Spencer Webb, who passed away in a water recreation accident in Oregon last week. Webb was allegedly cliff diving and hit his head on a rock at a local swimming area that has claimed lives in the past.

“What we hear is a story of limits being tested,” Awan explains.

Awan hopes that Webb’s memory and inspiration for others encourages people to consider their safety and the impact they have on people close to them.

Back in Sacramento, Captain Wilbourn and Captain Wade advocate for safety measures and plans before venturing out.

“If you have a life safety vest on, you’re gonna live to swim another day,” says Capt. Wade. “If you’re not wearing run in these rivers around here, you’re running the risk to die. It’s that simple.”