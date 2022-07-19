ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sky River Casino is nearing completion and is slated to open in September.
The 100,000 square-foot floor space will feature 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games.
Sky River will also have a marketplace that will include 12 different food and beverage venues.
"The property is the newest property here so we're able to offer a lot of other technologies that other can't. And this is also a really food-facing property. So if you're a foodie, if you like craft beers, wines, if you like really great food, this is the place for you to be," said President and COO Chris Givase.
The casino was developed by Boyd Gaming, which will operate the facility under a management agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe.