SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The first confirmed case of monkeypox has now been identified in Solano County.
Solano County public health officials announced the confirmed case on Tuesday. Two other probable cases were also identified and are pending confirmation from the CDC.
In neighboring Sacramento County, officials announced on Monday seven new probable cases as well. That county's total is now up to 21 cases.
California in total has now seen a total of 250 probable and confirmed cases.
More than 1,800 cases have been reported across the US.
There have been no reported deaths in the US from the disease, which spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact.