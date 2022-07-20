SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A teacher at Arden Middle School has been arrested on multiple counts of child sexual abuse.
49-year-old Glenn C. Alejandrino turned himself into the main jail on an arrest warrant.READ MORE: New "Yellow Alerts" System Aims At Hit-And-Run Drivers
He is accused of furnishing his students with alcohol, marijuana, pornography, and sex toys.
Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies took him in on the following charges:
- Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14
- Lewd Act on Child/Victim w/More Than ten years Age Difference
- Communicating w/Minor with Intent to Commit Sex Offense
- Furnish Marijuana to Minor Under 14 years Old
- Contribute to Delinquency of Minor and Molesting a Child Under Age 18.
The Sheriff’s Office says that all the warrant charges occurred at Glenn’s home. However, the news release says that investigators believe the victims were inside his home with their parent’s knowledge and consent.
Alejandrino worked in Early Childhood Education from 1996 to 1998. He was later a 6th-grade teacher at Cowan Elementary School between 199 and 2012.READ MORE: Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Offering Free Recycled Water
In 2013, he transferred to Arden Middle School, where he taught 8th-grade Leadership and Government until 2022.
Alejandrino posted a $350,000 bail and was back in court today to answer for the charges.
Arden Middle School Principal Stephanie Malia released a statement regarding the arrest.
“Today the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the arrest of Arden middle school teacher Glenn Alejandrino. While we cannot provide additional details related to this ongoing investigation, we can confirm that the teacher was out on leave for the majority of the 2021-22 school year. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities on this matter”MORE NEWS: Flynn Fire Is Now 100% Contained
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about the investigation call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.