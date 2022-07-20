CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Ceres News, stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found in unincorporated Ceres on Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 4500 block of E. Redwood Road.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the scene to deal with the device and it has since been rendered safe.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the device was an improvised hand grenade.

No suspect information was available.

E. Redwood Road between Faith Home and Washington roads was blocked for a time but is now back open.

 