ALTAMONT (CBS13) — According to CAL FIRE, the Flynn Fire is now 100% contained, and the final average is 121.
July 19 updates:
Firefighters have been able to stop forward progress on the Flynn Fire in Altamont.
The fire is happening by Highway 580 and North Flynn Road, east of Livermore.
The Flynn Fire is now at 120 acres and is 40% contained.

Fire is now at 40% contained #FlynnFire @alcofirefighter @LPFDFirefighter
