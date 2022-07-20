VALLEJO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at an empty field on the John Finney Education Complex campus in Vallejo on Wednesday morning.
Vallejo police say, just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the school.READ MORE: Police Investigating Suspicious Death At Modesto Hotel
It appears a suspect went onto the empty field at the far west end of campus and shot a gun. School staff heard the noise and immediately put the school on lockdown and called police.
Officers were soon searching the area of the suspect, but whoever fired the gun has not been found.READ MORE: Bomb Squad Investigates Improvised Hand Grenade Found Near Ceres
Over 400 summer school students were on campus at the time, police say. The campus stayed in lockdown until students were released at 11:15 a.m.
Police are still trying to identify the suspect. He’s described as a about 30-40 years old with a short, stocky build and was wearing a baseball hat, a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and no shoes. He was reportedly last seen near the 1300 block of Amador Street.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop
Summer school classes are expected to go on as scheduled on Thursday, police say. An increased law enforcement officer presence will be in the area.