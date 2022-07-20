EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County woman was arrested for animal cruelty after the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office removed 25 dogs from her home.
About a month ago, El Dorado County Animal Services learned of a home in the area of Tea Rose Drive in l Dorado Hills.
The complaints were about the smell of feces coming from the backyard and the home.
On July 19, Animal Services and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant.
Roughly 25 dogs, both living dead, were taken out of the home during the search.
The living dogs were taken to the shelter, where they are currently undergoing treatment for all issues.
Deputies arrested a woman at the home, and the investigation is underway.