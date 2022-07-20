SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A group of women have joined together to form a cheerleading squad to increase their fitness and better their mood.
"Ladies of Sacramento Senior Spirit" is a cheerleading group made up of women between the ages of 55 and 77.
They say that cheering is a fun and fresh way to exercise while also uplifting each other.
“It brings me so much joy. I was looking for something to do so I can be a little more active and exercise, and I met these wonderful ladies, and I just adore them,” said a member of the group.
The group says that all seniors who want to be part of their loving community are welcomed.