STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found in unincorporated Ceres on Wednesday morning.
The scene is along the 4500 block of E. Redwood Road.
Stan County EOD technicians are currently on-scene investigating a suspicious device located in the 4500 block of E Redwood Rd in unincorporated Ceres. Please avoid the area while law enforcement is rendering the device safe.
— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) July 20, 2022
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is at the scene investigating the device.
Exactly why the device has been deemed suspicious is unclear.
People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being. E. Redwood Road is blocked between Faith Home and Washington roads.