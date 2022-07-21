SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials reported Thursday the first probable case of monkeypox in San Joaquin County.
No word was immediately given as to how the person contracted the virus, although public health officials are investigating.
San Joaquin County is the fourth local county reporting cases of monkepox. Sacramento County has reported 21 infections, Solano County has reported three cases, and Stanislaus County has reported one case.
Statewide, more than 300 cases of monkeypox have been reported over the last several weeks. The state has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
Health officials say the risk of contracting monkeypox is low for the general public. Most cases have been found in men, particularly those who have sex with other men or those who have multiple partners.
Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Typically, a rash develops after the fever fades, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.
The illness generally lasts about two to four weeks. The incubation period can last from one week to three weeks.
The first case of monkeypox in California was reported in Sacramento County in May.