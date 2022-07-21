MODESTO (CBS13) — Two people were arrested Thursday following an armed carjacking in Modesto.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects stole a vehicle near Riverdale Park in southwest Modesto. After a short chase, the suspects ditched the stolen vehicle and attempted to run.
While one suspect was quickly arrested, deputies followed the other suspect to the intersection of Ustick Road and Glenn Avenue, eventually taking the suspect into custody.
Roads were briefly blocked in the area as officers searched for the fleeing suspect.