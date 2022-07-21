SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver ran from the scene after a crash in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.
Car overturned and took out a telephone line. Center Parkway and South Parkway. Driver fled the scene. @gooddaysacramento @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/AYKvMbsA7l
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) July 21, 2022
The scene is near Center Parkway and Pomegranate Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the SUV managed to shear off a telephone pole.
No description of the driver has been released.