CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Long before the monarch butterfly made the endangered list, Angela Laws saw it coming.

“The numbers last year were up, but the previous year, there were fewer than 2,000 monarchs overwintering on the coast compared to about four million in the 1980s,” she said.

Laws is an endangered species conservation biologist with Xerces Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving invertebrate species.

The slight population bump she refers to in 2021 was 200,000 – far from the millions that once blanketed the California coast.

The Effie Yeaw Nature Center planted milkweed and nectar plants to attract the butterflies.

It has about 126 plants, according to Krystin Dozier, a volunteer who monitors monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

During migration, monarch butterflies breed.

But loss of habitat, pesticides and climate change means fewer places to lay eggs.

So the center teamed up with the Xerces Society to plant pollinator habitat kits not only for monarchs, but all pollinators.

The group only distributes the kits for use on public lands and farms, but residents are encouraged to use native plants in their yards to protect the breed.

But are the pollinator habitat kits enough to save the monarch butterfly from going into extinction? The center saw promising signs.

“After the drought of nothing, we’ve got some eggs and caterpillars,” Dozier said.

Laws is convinced these efforts can bounce back the monarch’s population as seen with 2021’s numbers.

The journey ahead is long to preserve the breed.

“It’s amazing – these clusters of monarchs hanging from the trees – it’s so cool,” she said. “It’s something and if we lose that, I think we lose something important.”