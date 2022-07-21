Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County.
The fire started around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Montezuma Junction and Highway 108 in Jamestown and has grown to 50 acres.
There are road closures in effect on Bell Mooney Road at Jacksonville Road and Bell Mooney Road at Highway 108.
Evacuation advisories are being given for Hurst Ranch, Carlee Lane, Bell Mooney Road, and Jacksonville Road on the South side of Hwy 108.
A shelter for animal evacuations has been set up at the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown.
Under an evacuation advisory, residents are being warned to prepare to leave their homes, if necessary.