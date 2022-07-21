FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters are at the scene of a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 that involves multiple people.
The crash happened Thursday morning near Manuel Campos Parkway in north Fairfield. According to the Fairfield Fire Protection District, personnel from Vacaville and Suisun fire protection districts are assisting in the incident.READ MORE: Timeline: Kristin Smart's 1996 Disappearance To 2022 Paul And Ruben Flores Murder Trial
Seven people have been taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.READ MORE: Car Crashes Into Water Near Rio Vista; No Injuries Reported
Traffic is being diverted at Lyon Road.MORE NEWS: Fairfield Man, 76, Arrested In Connection To 2 Cold Case Murders Dating Back Decades