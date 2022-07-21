SACRAMENTO (CBS) – The trials for the father and son charged in connection to Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s disappearance 26 years ago is underway in Monterey County. With it, more than two decades of evidence, the prosecution said, will be introduced over the next four months.

Nearly 40 jurors and alternates will hear the prosecution’s case, that San Luis Obispo Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peurvelle said, “The evidence will show that Kristin was murdered by Paul Flores.”

Court documents outline what the prosecution said they will prove, that Paul attempted to rape Smart in his Cal Poly dorm room, then killed her and buried her body under his father, Ruben’s, deck in Arroyo Grande. The prosecution said, Ruben would tear down missing person posters of Smart, “all while her corpse was decomposing underneath his deck,” said Peurvelle.

Paul Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, denied the prosecution’s claims and said Paul last saw Smart alive walking towards her Cal Poly dorm in May 1996.

More than two decades later, CBS13 brought together the timeline of events that led to this trial and the Smart family’s fight to bring her home.

May 1996

It’s Friday of Memorial Day weekend 1996 and Kristin Smart, according to testimony shared in the years to come, was eager to be social. Described as a 19-year-old with dreams to see the world and travel, she received good news the same day.

Her mother, Denise, would later remember in her daughter’s last voice message she was “ecstatic” and said she’d fill her family in during their weekly Sunday calls. The time on the phone with her parents and siblings on Sundays started when she left Stockton, California for college at California State Polytechnic University, namely known as Cal Poly.

“During her freshman year, they looked forward every Sunday from a cheerful phone call from her. It was their ritual,” said Peurvelle in his opening statements.

On May 26th, 1996 the Smart family didn’t get a call from Kristin and would never get one again. They didn’t know that two days earlier she would leave her on-campus dorm to find a party and would not return home.

Friday night, May 24th, Smart ask her friend, Margarita Campos, to join her for a night out. “Kristin wanted to find a party or event where she could be social,” Peurvelle said.

It was a quiet night around campus because many students were away for Memorial Day weekend and finding something that sparked Smart’s social interest for the night didn’t come quickly. Campos would later tell investigators she left Smart and went back to her dorm because she was tired. That was the last time she would ever see Smart.

After leaving her friend, Smart found a birthday party at an off-campus home. She arrived in red Puma shoes, black Roxy shorts, and a grey short sleeve shirt. To this day, Campos will likely reshare during the Flores’s trial, she “regrets leaving her friend to go off to this party by herself.” None of Kirstin’s friends were at the party, prosecutors told the jury in opening statements.

Paul Flores was at the off-campus party, too, and a party-goer would tell prosecutors he was “uninvited.” Another witness told prosecutors he forced himself on a woman twice at the part, and demonstrated “interest” in Smart during the party.

Smart would become intoxicated at the party and witnesses would later recall seeing her “face down” incapacitated outside the front of the house Saturday night between 12 and 12:30 a.m. From here, Smart would be escorted towards her dorm by three people, one of those, Flores. By 2 a.m. on May 25th, 1996 prosecutors believe Flores took Smart towards his dorm, not hers.

Flores said he would walk Smart to her dorm, but his attorney told jurors he last saw her walking towards her dorm, alone. He said he “wasn’t interested” in Smart and told investigators she, “walked home just fine.” He would tell investigators he didn’t know Smart.

By Monday, after the weekend, Smart’s friends are worried because she has not returned to her dorm or retrieved her personal belongings left behind, like her wallet. They notify the Cal Poly campus police.

Two days after her daughter went missing, Smart’s mother, Denise, received a call from Cal Poly’s campus police. They told her Smart had not been seen all weekend and inquired if Smart was at home, in Stockton. A missing-person report was filed with the Cal Poly campus police on May 28. June 1996 The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office took over as the lead investigators from the Cal Poly police. Paul Flores was named a key witness in Smart’s disappearance, then a person of interest. His family’s home is searched. 2002: Kristin Smart Pronounced Legally Dead

2016: The Search Continued

Investigators excavate a hillside near the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo in search of human remains. San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office investigators and forensic experts on the Smart investigation executed 18 search warrants and recovered 140 new items of evidence in addition to nearly 100 interviews in the years from 2011 to 2020, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

Cadaver dogs that are capable of identifying human decomposition were used by the F.B.I to search the Cal Poly campus and the area near it. One of those, that hillside above the campus known for the letter, “P” for Polytechnic on the mountain.

Earthmovers dug into the soil, but no remains were found.

September 2019: “Your Own Backyard Podcast” Premiered

“YOUR OWN BACKYARD” PODCAST: EPISODE 1: It’s a cold and cloudy winter afternoon in San Luis Obispo and I’m retracing missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s last known steps.

In his premiere episode of the original podcast, “Your Own Backyard,” Chris Lambert is on Cal Poly’s campus. He was 8 years old when Smart disappeared and remembers seeing it on the news. Two decades later, he would realize there wasn’t much recent information about the case and made the call to change that.

Lambert told 48 Hours in 2020: “It’s hard to take too much credit … But I was one piece of the puzzle that helped to make this all come together when it did.”

Lambert’s podcast is credited with reigniting public interest in Smart’s case, and, as prosecutors outline in the Flores’ trial, it got the family talking about Smart, once again. He began looking into what happened to Kristin, collecting articles and documents, chasing down leads and tracking down anyone with information.

The now 11-episode show updates with new developments and Lambert is covering the Flores’s trials in what he’s dubbed the “Hallway Blog.”

January 2020: New Developments Are Coming

Denise Smart told the Stockton Record she was contacted by the FBI and they told her to, “Be ready. This is really going to be something you don’t expect.”

According to the Record, the FBI told Smart’s mother her family might want to get away for a while. Later, the Smart family spokesperson, John Segale, told the San Francisco Chronicle the FBI comment was from a former FBI agent, not an active member of the investigation.

“To clarify, the Stockton Record news story was based on a conversation between the Smart family and a former FBI agent,” Segale told the Chronicle. “The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and will notify all of us when there is official news to announce.”

Search Warrants Served

February 2020

At four locations in California and Washington State, authorities executed search warrants and recovered what the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office described as, “items of interest.” One of those locations: Paul’s home in Los Angeles. April 2020 Another search warrant is served at Paul’s Los Angeles home. This time, for what investigators said were, “specific items of evidence.” The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate.

His home was in the San Pedro district near Los Angeles harbor.

The Sheriff’s Office said all warrants were sealed by the court and nothing about them would be disclosed.

March 2021

A search warrant is served at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar were used during the course of the search, , the sheriff’s office said.

Father and Son Are Arrested

April 2021

Paul and Reuben Flores were arrested on charges in connection to Smart’s disappearance. For the first time, Paul is no longer a “person of interest” but described in court documents as being responsible for her death “while in the commission of, or attempted rape.”

The San Luis Obispo County district attorney, Dan Dow, would say 24-hours after their arrests investigators believe Ruben helped hide Smart’s remains.

“The allegation against Ruben is that he helped to conceal Kristin’s body after the murder was committed,” Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, said in a prior press conference.

The father and son plead not guilty.

In their first appearances in court, it was a brief proceeding in San Luis Obispo Superior Court that was livestreamed with the father and son appearing separately by video from the county jail.

After the quick appearance, the Smart family issued a statement saying they will remain patient as the case proceeds.

“After nearly 25 years of waiting, today’s delay in the arraignment process was not unexpected or surprising,” they said in 2021. “Make no mistake, we have begun the final quest to bring justice for Kristin.”

Trials Begin in Monterey County

Paul and Ruben Flores’s trials are being heard together but tried separately in Monterey County, there are two juries for each trial, totaling nearly 40 jurors, with alternates.

In April 2022, Superior Court Judge Craig Ban Rooyen announced that Paul Flores will be tried in Monterey County because the case has been under scrutiny for decades in the relatively small coastal county of San Luis Obispo with 283,000 people.

A change-of-venue motion was granted for the father and son for the extensive news coverage of the case and the amount of speculation on social media that may interfere with finding an unbiased jury.

The trial is expected to last about four months.