DAVIS (CBS13) – A new survey shows problematic trends in political discourse in the United States. And with the midterm elections just months away, researchers felt the findings couldn’t wait.

The survey came from the UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program.

“We have some pretty concerning findings about a propensity to commit political violence,” says Dr. Garen Wintemute, one of the lead authors of the report.

Nearly 20% of respondents say they believe political violence is sometimes justifiable. Some 51% agree with the statement that, in the next several years, there will be civil war in the United States. And 42.4% agree that a strong leader for America is more important than having a democracy.

“About 7% of people said they were willing to commit violence to prevent someone they disagreed with from voting,” Wintemute said. “Federal elections are less than four months away.”

Dr. Richard Pan, who serves California’s 6th District as a State senator, is no stranger to political violence. In 2019, he was assaulted by an anti-vaccine protester.

“It is very concerning that so many Americans support violence like what we saw on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol and when I was assaulted outside the State Capitol in 2019,” Pan said in a statement. “It is critically important that all U.S. community, political and media leaders, including in social media, condemn and act to discourage violence as an acceptable means to resolving our political differences.”

He continued: “Our nation’s founding fathers designed a democratic system with the revolutionary idea of a peaceful transfer of political power which has directly led to America’s prosperity and strength, and all patriotic Americans should be vigilant and hold accountable our leaders who fail to stand up against political violence.”

Among the most alarming numbers in the report was a willingness to commit violence among those who believed political violence was justifiable.

“Almost 5% of people were willing to kill somebody for a political purpose,” Wintemute said.

And with elections coming in the fall, the findings pose a sobering question for those who believe in the democratic process.

“What do you think is going to happen when armed voter suppression meets armed voter support?” Wintemute said.