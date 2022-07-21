LODI (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an infant that was born at a homeless camp in San Joaquin County.
California Highway Patrol says, on Wednesday afternoon, a woman – 23-year-old Ebonie Allen – who had apparently given birth recently arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital. The birth happened at a homeless camp near Highway 99 and Pine Street in the Lodi area.
Lodi Fire Department personnel soon arrived at the camp and found a deceased infant.
Exactly how the infant died is unclear, but CHP investigators have arrested Allen after determining she is allegedly responsible for its death.
Allen has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.