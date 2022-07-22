STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have now been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that happened along Highway 99 near Modesto earlier in the year.
California Highway Patrol says, early in the morning of May 10, they got a report of shots fired and a carjacking near the Tuolumne Boulevard exit. No suspects were arrested at the time, but detectives soon took over the case.READ MORE: California Toddler Among 2 Children Now Diagnosed With Monkeypox In US
Last week, warrants were served at a home in Madera County that was linked to several suspects believed to have been involved.READ MORE: Vince McMahon Retires From WWE Amid Hush Money Investigation
Now with some extra evidence, detectives were able to identify two of the suspects as 42-year-old Santos Joaquin Pacheo and 36-year-old Cirilio Joaquin Pacheco.
Both were later arrested on Tuesday without incident in Madera County. They are now facing charges of armed jacking.MORE NEWS: Friday’s Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $660M After No Winner For 3 Months
Detectives say they are still looking for two other alleged accomplices. The names of those suspects have not been released by authorities, however.