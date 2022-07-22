SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change, minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult.

Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay.

“In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go. But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra.

10-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents.

“I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said.

For many, the fair is just about being with family and friends.

“I think it’s family time. If you look around, everyone’s connected; they’re sticking around as a unit. And that’s what I think it should be,” said Omar Glaster.

“It’s definitely family time. We brought her when she was like four years old, and we would take her to see the animals. She’d be excited,” said Adriane Fairchild. “But also, now that she’s older, she can ride the rides now. Like we’re seeing her grow up now and have fun.”

Fair officials tell CBS13 they have had two arrests so far, but no major problems.