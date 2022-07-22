SALINAS (CBS) — The first week of the Kristin Smart murder trial in the Monterey County Superior Courthouse wrapped Friday with a tense scene, at times, between the defense and Smart’s father.

Twenty-six years ago, the 19-year-old California Polytechnic student and Stockton-native disappeared, and prosecutors say Paul killed Kristin and his father, Ruben, helping him hide her body.

The first witnesses to be heard were Smart’s parents and brother, who all sat inside the courtroom Friday and listened to the proceedings.

Friday morning picked up where Thursday left off, with Stan Smart, Kristin’s father, on the witness stand in the middle of the cross-examination by Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger.

The line of questioning, tense at times, had two key focuses: a “Warning” flyer distributed in 1996 with Paul’s information, and picture and the number of times Stan drove past Ruben Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande.

In one example, Stan explained he went to Ruben’s home after Kristin disappeared, “I introduced myself and said, ‘I’d like to talk.'” This interaction, he explained, ended with a threatening statement from Ruben.

Stan noted that he never stepped onto Ruben’s property but parked his car in the middle of the road in front of his home.

Ruben’s attorney Harold Mesick asked Stan about a visit he made to Ruben’s home when he saw a U-Haul truck being loaded.

Because, at the time, Stan believed there may be evidence, or more, at the Flores’, Mesick asked if when he saw it, “that made you nervous.”

Stan replied: “Sure does; you’re not in my shoes. Yes…yes.”

Jurors learned more about Kristin’s life at Cal Poly through her friend, Vanessa Shields, who lived next door to Kristin at Muir Hall.

Shields said her group of friends, which included Kristin, interacted with Paul Flores before Kristin disappeared. She said they saw him twice at parties 3-4 weeks before Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

“At 19, we thought that guy’s weird; he’s creepy,” Sheilds said.

Shields said the group talked about Paul’s “creepiness” and said her interaction with him was “unsettling and creepy.”

She explained that she noticed he was staring at Kristin at a party, then the next time they encountered him, he approached Kristin and the group.

“I just knew something was off,” Sheilds said, “She was not interested in him at all.”

Paul’s attorney asked why the information of seeing Paul before Kristin disappeared was not shared with investigators; she said it was but couldn’t remember when or who because of the amount of time that passed.

The trial will resume on Monday.