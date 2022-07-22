STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fallen tree is blocking a major road in Stockton on Friday morning.
The scene is along W. Benjamin Holt Drive.
Exactly why the tree toppled over is unclear, but it appears to have sheared off right at the base of the trunk.
While it appears that power lines were taken out by the tree, crews say the lines are from lights that were hit. PG&E crews have already shut off power to those lights.
Benjamin Holt Drive is blocked between Vicksburg and Gettysburg Place. No estimated time of reopening has been given.