SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An overturned semi-truck spilling fuel is causing a traffic delay on I-5.
The watermelon-filled truck involved in a solo vehicle accident leaked about 100 gallons of fuel, causing the on-ramp from Richards Boulevard to northbound interstate 5.
No injuries were reported.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨The on-ramp BLOCKED🚧 from Richards Blvd. to northbound Interstate 5 due to traffic collision. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @SacCountyDot @SacFirePIO @SacPolice @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @TheCityofSac @sacsheriff @RideSacRT pic.twitter.com/9AiYkpvb9a
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 23, 2022