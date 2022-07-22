CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An overturned semi-truck spilling fuel is causing a traffic delay on I-5.

The watermelon-filled truck involved in a solo vehicle accident leaked about 100 gallons of fuel, causing the on-ramp from Richards Boulevard to northbound interstate 5.

No injuries were reported.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js