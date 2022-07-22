MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — Scientists helped rescue a woman whose car crashed nearly 100 yards down a Mariposa County hillside.
The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says that the researchers were in a creek near Bagby Thursday morning when they came upon a vehicle that had gone over the embankment earlier in the day.
The scientists called for help, and a Cal Fire helicopter hoisted the victim out of the embankment and brought her to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not described.
The driver told first-responders that her car went over the embankment sometime around 2 a.m.
"Sometimes being in the right place at the right time isn't for your benefit but its for someone else's," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
Bagby is located roughly 65 miles east of Modesto.