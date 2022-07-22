RIO LINDA (CBS13) — They saddle up and sidle over. This is pretty popular to do this at the McDonald’s in Rio Linda.

Three hungry cowgirls have taken a breakfast break at the restaurant for years.

“We would get hungry and so we would just jump on our horses ride down,” said Renee Nagri.

They used to ride through the drive-thru, but a recent renovation changed that: Management installed a hitching post for equestrians to frequent their favorite stomping grounds.

“It’s so much more convenient to not have to reach over your horse and worry about dropping the food or drink, or limit when ordering your items because we’re on horse,” Justice Scott said.

So now they walk in without worry.

It’s a special order garnering special attention from everyone who drives by.

“We have people stop and take pictures. We have kids that want to stop and pet the horses and stuff,” Scott said.

The girls get some grub and the horses love the attention.

“He really enjoys being out here,” said Favi Magallon, another one of the riders.

A little horsin’ around that in the end requires a little hard work.

“Someone has gotta clean up the mess right?” joked Smoot.

Part of the deal is getting down and dirty. If you’re hitching up, you’re cleaning up.

It seems the business decision is gaining ground in Rio Linda, with the Rite Aid across the street also now having a hitching post.