SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Oak Park community group is raising money to revamp the football field at Sacramento Charter High School.
The Sac High Dragons went 9-3 last fall, but weeds overtook the facility during the pandemic.READ MORE: Overturned Semitruck And Fuel Spill Causes Traffic Delay And Hazmat Team Response On I-5
The benches are broken, and the field is filled with potholes, but this summer, coaches, former players, and community members are working to bring the field up to playing condition.READ MORE: Rio Linda McDonald's Adds Hitching Post For Horse Lovers Hoofing It
“It’s like déjà vu all over again. I used to play exactly on this field. I played baseball right over there for the Dragons. nd I just feel like the kids deserve a better field. All the other high schools got one, so why not Sac High?” said alumni and community Julius Douglas.MORE NEWS: Oak Fire In Mariposa County Is Now 1,300 Acres, 0% Contained, Evacuation Issued
So far, the group has raised $3,000, but they hope to raise $10,000 to go toward reseeding the field, renting bleachers, benches, and more needed upgrades.