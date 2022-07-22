STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint.
Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away.
However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn't belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use the remove to see if the car was still nearby.
Turns out it was – and inside the car was the clothing that the suspected robber had just used, along with a fully-loaded unregistered and unserialized gun. All of the cash – over $1,100 worth – that was stolen from the Stockton business was also found inside the car.
Deputies also soon found a wallet that had two pieces of identifying information in it: a California ID card and a matching Federal Bureau of Prisons ID.
The suspect, 50-year-old Stockton resident Douglas Piggee Jr., was soon arrested nearby and was positively identified by witnesses.
Piggee, who is a convicted felon, has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing armed robbery and other charges.