FAIRFIELD – One person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting in Fairfield on Friday night.
According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday around 11:15 p.m., Fairfield police were called out to the 1700 block of Enterprise Drive on reports of a shooting where several people were shooting a music video.
Police arrived at the scene and found one male who died after he was shot. A second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. It’s unknown how badly the second victim was injured.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, so the police say they won’t be releasing any more information. They urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.