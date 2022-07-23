Sacramento Hit-And-Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 InjuredThree people were struck by a driver who, the CHP says, was speeding down Stockton boulevard, hit a vehicle, and then struck the pedestrians.

53 minutes ago

Fire Burns Home On Marmith Avenue In SacramentoFirefighters say a fire burned at a large home in Sacramento on Saturday (7/23/22).

2 hours ago

Investigating Wage Theft: You May Be A Victim and Not Even Know ItWage Theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2-billion dollars a year. You may be a victim and not even know it. In collaboration with CalMatters, a non-profit non-partisan political newsroom, we’re investigating wage theft in California. We want to help you figure out if you’re a victim -- and how to get your money back.

10 hours ago

'I just knew something was off': Kristin Smart Murder Trials Wraps First Week With Smart's Father And FriendThe first week of the Kristin Smart murder trial in the Monterey County Superior Courthouse wrapped Friday with a tense scene, at times, between the defense and Smart's father. Twenty-six years ago, the 19-year-old California Polytechnic student and Stockton-native disappeared, and prosecutors say Paul killed Kristin and his father, Ruben, helping him hide her body.

19 hours ago

Hundreds Of Sacramento Police Conduct Complaints Found To Be TrueThe 2021 Annual Reports shows that hundreds of Sacramento Police conduct complaints were found to be true.

20 hours ago