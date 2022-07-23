SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday.
According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park.READ MORE: Authorities Searching For Driver Accused In Crash That Killed 1 Pedestrian, Injured 2 Others In Sacramento
There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say.READ MORE: 1 Person Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting During Filming Of Music Video In Fairfield
The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down.MORE NEWS: 2 Yolo County Men Given Life Sentences In 2016 Killing Of California Teens
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.