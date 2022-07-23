Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday.
One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say.
Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday.
According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park.
No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.