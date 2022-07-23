MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park:
The Oak Fire exploded in size Saturday, now recorded at 6,555 acres with zero containment.
Cal Fire said at least 10 structures have been destroyed while another give sustained fire damage. More than 2,000 structures remain threatened.
Evacuation orders, which can be seen below, remain in place.
Friday’s updates:
10:30 p.m.
The Oak Fire has grown to 4,350 acres and is 0% contained. More than 1,300 structures are threatened.
Mid-day Updates:
The Oak Fire in Mariposa County southwest of Yosemite has burned 1,600 acres.
Evacuations:
- Carstens Rd
- Buckingham Mt. Rd
- Plumbar Creek Rd
- Triangle Road from 140 to High 49 south
- Darrah Road from Triangle to Valley View and all sides of the road
- Silva Road from Triangle to Van Ness Road
- Boyer Road from Highway 49 south and all side roads
- Darrah road from the stop light to Triangle Road
- Triangle Road from Highway 49 south to Westfall Road and all side roads, including Triangle Park
- Tip Top Road
- Wass Road
- Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek
An evacuation center has been established at the New Life Christian Church on 5089 Cole Road.
According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation center has been established at the Mariposa Elementary School located at 5044 Jones St and Cathey’s Valley Charter School at 4952 School House Rd.
Large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds and small animals to Mariposa Elementary School.
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 1600 acres. In Unified Command:@CALFIREMMU and Sierra National Foresthttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/3xbf4cgq64
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 23, 2022