Investigating Wage Theft: You May Be A Victim and Not Even Know ItWage Theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $2-billion dollars a year. You may be a victim and not even know it. In collaboration with CalMatters, a non-profit non-partisan political newsroom, we’re investigating wage theft in California. We want to help you figure out if you’re a victim -- and how to get your money back.

4 hours ago

'I just knew something was off': Kristin Smart Murder Trials Wraps First Week With Smart's Father And FriendThe first week of the Kristin Smart murder trial in the Monterey County Superior Courthouse wrapped Friday with a tense scene, at times, between the defense and Smart's father. Twenty-six years ago, the 19-year-old California Polytechnic student and Stockton-native disappeared, and prosecutors say Paul killed Kristin and his father, Ruben, helping him hide her body.

13 hours ago

Hundreds Of Sacramento Police Conduct Complaints Found To Be TrueThe 2021 Annual Reports shows that hundreds of Sacramento Police conduct complaints were found to be true.

14 hours ago

Week 2 Of The California Stare Fair Included More Security And Less MinorsState Fair officials say there have only been two arrests so far and no major problems.

14 hours ago

Monkeypox: Concern Grows More Case In Children Under The Age Of 8 May Be Seen In The FutureMonkeypox cases continue to grow in the Sacramento region and surrounding areas.

14 hours ago