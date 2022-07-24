CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
credit: Sac Metro Fire

FOOTHILL FARMS – Several people have been displaced after an apartment building in Foothill Farms caught fire.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in a two-story apartment. When firefighters arrived, they found “significant fire” running into the attic, according to the Sac Metro Fire Department.

All residents in the building at the time were safely evacuated. One person was assessed for minor burns.

The Red Cross was asked to help the residents who have been displaced for an undetermined amount of time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.