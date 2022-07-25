CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 41-year-old Lee Darrelle Ross which happened in Carmichael on the night of May 13, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Stephen Craig Beasley, 37, a resident of Sacramento County, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and carrying a loaded unregistered handgun. He is being held without bail.READ MORE: 'An Incredible Loss To The People Of Amador': Fire Destroys Wood Products Factory Near Sutter Creek
On the night of the shooting, deputies responded to Camino Park Court after a caller stated a man had been shot inside of a vehicle.READ MORE: Oak Fire In Mariposa County Grows To 17,396 Acres, 16% Contained, Evacuations Remain In Place
That man was later determined to be Ross and he suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: US To Plant 1 Billion Trees In Western States As Climate Change Kills Forests
Beasley is set to appear in court on Wednesday.