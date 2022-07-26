Investigating Wage Theft: You May Be A Victim and Not Even Know ItWage theft is a crime that has cost California workers an estimated $ 2 billion dollars a year. You may be a victim and not even know it. Even though the Golden State has some of the strongest wage theft laws in the country, it appears state regulators may be violating state laws and failing the workers who need help the most. In collaboration with CalMatters, we’re investigating wage theft in California. In the first of a series of stories, we want to help you figure out if you are a victim of wage theft, and how you can get your money back.

