ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Elk Grove Food Bank may have to start buying food if they can’t get more donations.
On July 25, a donation drive was held at the California State Fair, and people who brought in three cans of food were given a free ticket to the fair.
Currently, the food bank services about 13,000 families a month, which is up by 3,000 since May. Organizers say the increase is due to inflation and high gas prices.
"We're signing up a good 15 to 20 families per day, and it has been that way for the past several months," said Darcie Owen, a Volunteer Coordinator for the Elk Grove Food Bank.
For more information on how to volunteer at the food bank to help sort and distribute products at their warehouse, click here.