MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park:

7:49 a.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to 18,037 and is 26% contained.

Monday’s updates:

9:21 p.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to burn 17,396 acres as of Monday night. Containment also slightly bumped up to 16%.

According to Cal Fire, 55 structures have been destroyed, including 21 homes and 34 outbuildings. More than 2,400 structures remain threatened.

7:07 a.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to 16,791 and is 10% contained.

#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 16791 acres and 10% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NF https://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/3DnSh0EHw9 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 25, 2022

Sunday’s updates:

11:37 p.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to 15,603 acres as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said.

9:55 a.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to 14,921 acres as of Sunday morning, Cal Fire said. The fire, which is burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park, remains with 0% containment.

Cal Fire said the blaze was moving toward the communities of Jerseydale, Darrah and Bootjack.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at Mariposa Elementary School at 5044 Jones St.

Saturday’s updates

11:35 p.m.

The fire has grown to 12,195 acres or just over 19 square miles.

7:13 p.m.

The fire has grown to 11,900 acres, Cal Fire says.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has added to the fire advisement:

Ponderosa subdivision, including all of Chowchilla Mountain Rd. and all side roads; all of Harris Cutoff Rd. and all side roads: all of Harris Rd. and all side roads.

5S25 and 4S04

Hwy. 49S from Chowchilla Mountain Rd. to Harris Rd. on the Chowchilla Mountain Rd side.

11:05 a.m.

The Oak Fire exploded in size Saturday, now recorded at 6,555 acres with zero containment.

Cal Fire said at least 10 structures have been destroyed while another give sustained fire damage. More than 2,000 structures remain threatened.

Evacuation orders, which can be seen below, remain in place.

Friday’s updates:

10:30 p.m.

The Oak Fire has grown to 4,350 acres and is 0% contained. More than 1,300 structures are threatened.

Mid-day Updates:

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County southwest of Yosemite has burned 1,600 acres.

Evacuations:

Carstens Rd

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Triangle Road from 140 to High 49 south

Darrah Road from Triangle to Valley View and all sides of the road

Silva Road from Triangle to Van Ness Road

Boyer Road from Highway 49 south and all side roads

Darrah road from the stop light to Triangle Road

Triangle Road from Highway 49 south to Westfall Road and all side roads, including Triangle Park

Tip Top Road

Wass Road

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

An evacuation center has been established at the New Life Christian Church on 5089 Cole Road.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, an evacuation center has been established at the Mariposa Elementary School located at 5044 Jones St and Cathey’s Valley Charter School at 4952 School House Rd.

Large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds and small animals to Mariposa Elementary School.

#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 1600 acres. In Unified Command:@CALFIREMMU and Sierra National Foresthttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/3xbf4cgq64 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 23, 2022

