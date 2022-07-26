TAHOE — Animals are under attack in the Sierra by property owners who are grabbing their BB guns to get them to leave.
X-rays show the damage the pellets are causing as animals big and small have been impacted with some even being paralyzed, according to the Lake Wildlife Care Center who said this is a growing problem.
Everything from geese to a baby raccoon to a coyote and a bear were hit. The bear was hit with a single shot and couldn't move its hind legs. Some animals have had to be put down.
So why are so many people quick to reach for their BB guns?
"I'm under the impression people don't think BBs hurt animals and they do. They cause trauma. They get infected. They go through the skin. So if they're trying to scare animals off their property and that kind of thing, have them give us a call," said Denise Upton with the care center.
The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center said they have other options to humanely remove unwanted animals from your property.