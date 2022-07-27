WAGE THEFT:You may be a victim and not even know it. See the investigation.
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:ripon

RIPON (CBS13) — A school mural in Ripon is causing controversy after some people claim it has a political message.

Ripona Elementary School says that the mural was supposed to represent Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, but some believe there is a hidden message in the art.

The issue is the rainbow at the top of the artwork that some people believe represents the pride flag used by the LGBTQ+ community.

Mural for Ripona Elementary School accused of having political message hidden

The Ripon Unified School District says that the mural did not follow school guidelines and that the artist changed the artwork.