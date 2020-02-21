Is your school spraying the controversial weed killer?

Prompted by questions from concerned parents about a controversial weed killer being sprayed on campus, CBS13 requested pesticide records from every school district in the state.

SEE THE FULL STORY HERE

Among other things, the Healthy Schools Act (HSA) requires schools to keep four years of pesticide records on campus, provide them upon request, allow parents to register for notification 72 hours before each pesticide application, post warning signs in the area of the application and report all pesticide use to the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) annually.

Roughly 20% of California school districts responded to our public records request. More than half report that they are still spraying glyphosate on campus, using various brand names (including Roundup). At least one out of five of those districts is missing from DPR’s most recent list of schools that are still using glyphosate on campus.

One-fouth of all of the districts that responded by February 2020 either could not provide some or all of the required records or the district acknowledged violating one of the HSA requirements.

You Can Help CBS13 Get Answers:

Check the database. Did your school district respond to our public records request? If not, you can help us get answers for the parents in your community and hold school districts accountable.

Contact your school district and ask the following questions — then fill out this form with their answers:



Does the school district spray weed killers with glyphosate on campus? How can parents register to be notified before each pesticide application? Can the school district provide 4 years of pesticide records specific to glyphosate? Where on campus does the district post the required warning signs when glyphosate is sprayed (at a central location or at each site of application)?

<a href="https://cbssacramento.wufoo.com/forms/sy6r45g0evv5ti/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

DATABASE LEGEND

Using Glyphosate?

Y: Yes, they still spray glyphosate on campus

N: No, they do not spray glyphosate on campus

N – 2019: Stopped spraying during the 2019-2020 school year.

NC: Not compliant with HSA.

Y – NC: Yes, they still spray and are not compliant with HSA.

?: The response is not clear.

Null: District did not respond.

**NOTE: NC (non-compliant) only includes districts that acknowledged non-compliance in their response. There are many other schools that appear to be violating HSA by failing to keep the required records or by failing to properly post warnings and notices in accordance with the law.

Parent Notification?

CBS13 asked each district: “How can parents in your district register to receive notifications of individual pesticide applications (per the Health Schools Act)?

Not On DPR List

The department of Pesticide Regulation provided CBS13 with its most recent list of schools that reported using glyphosate on campus. These schools tell us they are still spraying glyphosate on campus but they were missing from the state’s list of schools that reported using glyphosate.

** Schools are required to report all pesticide use to DPR annually.

** The most recent list at the time of the comparison was from 2017.

Incomplete Records

The HSA requires schools to maintain 4 years of pesticide records on campus and provide them upon request. CBS13 asked each school for their records specific to glyphosate. These schools either did not provide 4 years of records or did not provide the requested parent notification information (see parent notification above).

Other Terms

IPM: Integrated Pest Management Plan

HSA: Healthy Schools Act

DPR: Department of Pesticide Regulation

CDE: California Department of Education

NOTE: Responses first requested in July 2019 and were periodically updated through February 2020 as districts replied to requests for missing information.

NOTE: The district contact information included is public information taken from the California Department of Education website. It is outdated in many instances.