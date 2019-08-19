Menu
American River Trail Cleanup Starts Monday
Hikers and cyclists will have to find a new path on the American River trail come Monday morning.
1,300-Acre Gaines Fire In Mariposa County Now 60 Percent Contained
As of 7:03 p.m. Sunday evening, Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 60 percent contained at 1,300 acres.
Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Collision On Watt Avenue Leaves 1 Dead
Officials are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision left one dead near Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.
2 Lanes Closed On I-80 After Big Rig Carrying Meat Is Engulfed In Flames
One lane is blocked on Interstate 80 westbound near Newcastle Road due to a big rig truck that is fully engulfed in flames.
Giants Held To 1 Run, Fall To Diamondbacks 6-1
The San Francisco Giants fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.
A's Fall To Astros 4-1
The Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Stockton's Nate Diaz Returns From Three-Year Hiatus, Defeats Anthony Pettis At UFC 241
Nate Diaz also returned from a three-year hiatus with a dominant decision victory over Anthony Pettis at Honda Center.
Return Of The Mac-Killer: Stockton's Nate Diaz Ends Hiatus At UFC 241
The younger Diaz (19-11) returns from a three-year hiatus on Saturday night, taking on Anthony Pettis in his first bout since his two showdowns with Conor McGregor in 2016.
Here's Sacramento's Favorite Form Of Exercise — And The Best Spots To Sweat In Style
Get moving with the best strength training options near you.
#Trending: What's Heating Up Sacramento's Food Scene This Month
Unsure where Sacramento's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Sacramento's Top 5 Indian Spots
Find Chicken Wings And More At Boulevard Park's New Kiki's Chicken Place Downtown
A new spot to score chicken wings, sandwiches and salads has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kiki's Chicken Place Downtown, the fresh arrival is located at 1901 J St. in Boulevard Park.
Temple Coffee Roasters Brings Coffee And Tea And More To Midtown
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1615 16th St. in Midtown, the new arrival is called Temple Coffee Roasters.
Here's What To Do In Sacramento This Week
Looking for something to do this week? From a financing seminar to a tiki event, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.
Alleged Bakery Burglar Arrested
The owner of the bakery spoke with CBS13 after the suspect's arrest.
2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Sacramento
The 2020 candidate is set to hold a campaign rally in Sacramento on Thursday.
2 hours ago
Gaines Fire Now 60 Percent Contained
The fire in Mariposa County is now 60 percent contained at 1,300 acres.
2 hours ago
Pedestrian Killed In Crash
One person has died after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in North Sacramento.
2 hours ago
Sponsored By