Police: Elk Grove Fireworks Stand Volunteer Dragged By Car While Trying To Stop Thief
A fireworks stand volunteer who tried to stop a thief was dragged by a car in the process, Elk Grove police say.
Legal Pot Poses Growing Danger To Dogs, Veterinarians Warn
As decriminalization of marijuana spreads across the country, the American Veterinary Medical Association is warning pet owners of the dangers legal pot poses to their furry friends, especially dogs
Study: Pear Shaped Women Are Healthier Than Apple Shaped Women
Not all fat is equal -- where it sits on the body matters to your health.
Girl Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash Near Yuba City Caused By Texting Driver
A distracted driver is believed to have caused a crash that killed a girl on Highway 99 near Yuba City on Sunday.
Latest Forecast
Morning Forecast - July 1, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
3 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Kings Make Willie Cauley-Stein A Restricted Free Agent
v
Olson Homers Twice, Leads Athletics Over Angels 7-2
Matt Olson and Mike Fiers are on a roll for the Oakland Athletics.
Giants Ceo Larry Baer Set To Return After Suspension
San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Posey Breaks Out Of Slump In Giants' 6-3 Win Over D-backs
As the Giants approached the halfway point of the season, manager Bruce Bochy said before the game that the offense hadn't been what he expected and he needed his big hitters to come through in the second half if San Francisco had any hope of salvaging the season.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Craving Burgers? Check Out These 3 New Sacramento Spots
Looking for the best new burgers in Sacramento? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some burgers.
Explore The 4 Most Popular Spots In Natomas
Visiting Natomas, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this community in northwest Sacramento by browsing its most popular local businesses, from taquerias to a Mexican market.
New This Year At The California State Fair & Food Festival July 12th – July 28th!
The 2019 California State Fair mixes traditional with NEW activities and events for everyone to enjoy.
Sacramento's Top 5 Delis, Ranked
Looking to try the best delis in town?
Best Chocolate Shops In Sacramento
Sacramento is home to some of the finest chocolate confections available, and these small businesses are among the best of the best.
Sacramento Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Food And Drink Events This Week
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From beer and wine to the finest foods, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
On-Demand Video
CBS13 News AM News Update - 7/1/19
The latest headlines.
2 hours ago
Solomon's Deli Opens In Sacramento
The new bagel spot honors the man who brought us Tower Records.
2 hours ago
Sacramento-Area Fireworks Stands Now Open
Be careful where you set your fireworks off, however. Even legal fireworks are prohibited in some jurisdictions.
2 hours ago
Oroville Dam Reopens To The Public
People can now walk and bike the more than mile-long road across the dam crest.
2 hours ago
New Laws Going Into Effect In California On July 1
A voter-approved gas tax increase and background checks on ammunition are some of the new laws.
2 hours ago
Apollo 11 By The Numbers
Sponsored By